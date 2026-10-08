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  • /Nana Patekar dies at 75: Rakesh Bedi pays tribute, calls him another ‘Angry young man’ of his era

Nana Patekar dies at 75: Rakesh Bedi pays tribute, calls him another ‘Angry young man’ of his era

Nana Patekar’s death at 75 has left the film industry mourning, with actor Rakesh Bedi remembering his co-star from Tiranga and praising his unique approach to cinema.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 11:45 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
Nana Patekar dies at 75: Rakesh Bedi pays tribute, calls him another ‘Angry young man’ of his era
Image Credit: ANI

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