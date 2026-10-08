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Nana Patekar dies at 75: Scroll through iconic actor's illustrious career

Nana Patekar dies at 75: Patekar’s work also extended beyond acting. His career was marked by an ability to move between mainstream films and more performance-driven projects without being easily confined to one particular image. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 08:50 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
Nana Patekar dies at 75: Scroll through iconic actor's illustrious career
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Nana Patekar dies at 75: Scroll through iconic actor's illustrious career
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