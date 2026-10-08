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Nana Patekar dies at 75: Sunny Deol pays emotional tribute, recalls their special bond

Nana Patekar’s death at 75 has left the film industry mourning, with Sunny Deol remembering the veteran actor as “fearless” and “full of life.”

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
Nana Patekar dies at 75: Sunny Deol pays emotional tribute, recalls their special bond
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nana Patekar dies at 75: Sunny Deol pays emotional tribute, recalls their special bond
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