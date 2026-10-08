/Nana Patekar dies at 75: The voice, the anger, the tenderness that Indian cinema will miss

New Delhi: Some actors are remembered for a film. Others, for a iconic character. Nana Patekar will be remembered for a gaze that could pierce through a screen, a voice that commands absolute silence and a presence that made even the briefest pause feel heavy with truth.
On Thursday (October 8) morning, Indian cinema lost one of its fiercest souls. Patekar passed away at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, following a cardiac arrest at the age of 75. Despite emergency resuscitation efforts at Manipal Hospital lasting 45 minutes, doctors were unable to revive him.
He spent nearly five decades giving Indian cinema characters that were difficult to forget. He could frighten an audience without raising his voice, make people laugh without forcing a joke and show pain without turning it into a performance. His face held the weight of experience, while his voice could make even an ordinary line linger long after the scene was over.
Patekar began his film career with 'Gaman' in 1978. The years that followed took him through Hindi and Marathi cinema and into roles that were rarely easy or predictable.
Then came 'Parinda' in 1989.
As Anna, he played a gangster whose menace came from his stillness as much as his violence. The performance won him the National Film Award for best supporting actor. It was the first of three national film awards that would define one of the strongest acting careers in Indian cinema.
He won the National Film Award for best actor for 'Krantiveer' in 1994. Two years later, he received the best supporting actor award for 'Agni Sakshi'. Three awards, three very different performances and an actor who never seemed interested in fitting himself into one mould.
The government honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to Indian cinema.
His filmography included many of the films that defined Hindi cinema of the period, including 'Prahaar', 'Angaar', 'Tirangaa', 'Khamoshi: The Musical', 'Ab Tak Chhappan', 'Apaharan', 'Raajneeti' and 'Natsamrat'.
His work in Marathi cinema was equally important to his career.
Patekar had another gift that became especially visible in Welcome.
In the 2007 comedy, he played Uday Shetty, a gangster with a short temper and a complicated personal life. Anil Kapoor played Majnu Bhai, and together they created one of the most memorable comic pairings in mainstream Hindi cinema.
The same actor who had frightened audiences as Anna in Parinda was now making them laugh as Uday Shetty.
Patekar returned to the character in 'Welcome Back' in 2015. The role introduced his work to audiences who may not have grown up with his serious performances. His comic timing was as natural as his dramatic intensity.
Patekar did not restrict himself to acting.
In 1991, he directed 'Prahaar: The Final Attack' and played the lead role of Major Chowdhary. He underwent military training for the film to prepare for the role.
The experience was something he remembered years later. He recalled his time with soldiers during the Kargil War and his service with the Quick Reaction Team.
“Eventually I was a member of the Quick Reaction Team. It is one of the most elite forces. Itna sa toh kuch hum kar sakte hain desh ke liye (Surely, we can do at least this much for our country),” he said.
There was something distinctly unpolished about Patekar’s public persona. He had little interest in sounding like a star. His life had begun far from the comfort of the Bollywood. He had recalled beginning work at 13 and earning Rs 35 a month. There were days when he had only one meal.
“I started working at the age of 13. So I turned 30 very early in life,” he once said.
Perhaps that explained something about the people he played. His characters often felt like people who had lived before the camera found them.
Patekar could be a villain, a soldier, a policeman, a gangster, a comedian, a troubled father or an ordinary man carrying more than he could say.
He worked in films well into his seventies. His later work included 'Vanvaas', 'Ole Aale' and other projects in Hindi and Marathi cinema.
He also had a strong connection with rural Maharashtra and farmers and had spoken often about his attachment to the land and to people living away from the film industry.
His final years in cinema had the same quality that defined his earliest work. He never needed to make a character look larger than life. He made the character feel alive.
That was Nana Patekar’s particular place in Indian cinema. He could turn anger into silence, silence into pain and a single line into something audiences remembered long after leaving the theatre.
At 75, that voice has fallen silent. The characters he left behind will keep speaking for him.
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