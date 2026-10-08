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  • /Nana Patekar dies at 75: The voice, the anger, the tenderness that Indian cinema will miss

Nana Patekar dies at 75: The voice, the anger, the tenderness that Indian cinema will miss

Nana Patekar’s five-decade career was defined by powerful performances, unforgettable dialogue and roles across Hindi and Marathi cinema. From Parinda and Krantiveer to Natsamrat and Welcome, he built a legacy that crossed genres and generations.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 08:55 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 08:55 AM IST
Nana Patekar dies at 75: The voice, the anger, the tenderness that Indian cinema will miss
Image Credit: The silent frame: Nana Patekar redefined intensity in Indian cinema. (Photo: ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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Nana Patekar dies at 75: The voice, the anger, the tenderness that Indian cinema will miss
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