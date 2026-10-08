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Nana Patekar dies at 75: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina pay tribute to ‘True Legend’

Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar following his sudden demise at the age of 75, calling him a true legend of Indian cinema.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Nana Patekar dies at 75: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina pay tribute to ‘True Legend’
Image Credit: ANI

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Nana Patekar dies at 75: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina pay tribute to ‘True Legend’
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