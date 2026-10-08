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Nana Patekar family tree: What we know about his wife, son and siblings

He rarely discussed his private affairs in detail, preferring to keep the focus on his work. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
Nana Patekar family tree: What we know about his wife, son and siblings
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Nana Patekar family tree: What we know about his wife, son and siblings
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