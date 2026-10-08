Nana Patekar family tree: What we know about his wife, son and siblings

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who built a reputation for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, kept much of his personal life away from the public eye. Following reports of his death at the age of 75 on October 8, 2026, attention has turned to his family, including his wife Neelakanti Patekar, son Malhar, late son Durvasa and brothers Ashok and Dilip.
Despite spending decades in the film industry, Patekar rarely made his family life a subject of public discussion. Here is a closer look at his family tree and the people who were part of his life.
Nana Patekar was born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra. He belonged to a Marathi family and grew up with his two brothers, Ashok and Dilip.
His family included his parents, Gajanand Patekar and Nirmala Patekar. He married Neelakanti Patekar in 1978, and the couple had two sons, Durvasa and Malhar. Durvasa died in early childhood, while Malhar later developed an interest in the film industry.
Nana Patekar's father was Gajanand Patekar, who was associated with the textile business. In an interview with the media in 2003, Nana recalled that his father lived in Mumbai while he grew up with his brothers and mother in Murud.
His father died when Nana was around 28 years old. The loss came during the actor's early years in the industry, when he was still establishing himself professionally.
Nana's early life was not without financial difficulties. He went on to study at Mumbai's Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art before pursuing theatre and films.
Nana shared a close bond with his mother, Nirmala Patekar, who was a homemaker. She largely stayed away from public attention and remained an important part of the actor's personal life.
According to media reports, Nirmala died on January 29, 2019, at the age of 99.
Although Nana became a familiar face across Indian cinema, he continued to keep his family affairs private. His mother's death was a personal loss for the actor, who had spent much of his life balancing his professional commitments with his family responsibilities.
Nana Patekar grew up with two brothers, Ashok Patekar and Dilip Patekar. Unlike Nana, both have largely stayed away from the limelight.
In his 2003 interview, Nana spoke about growing up with Ashok and Dilip in Murud before the family moved to Mumbai.
Reports about the actor's family have also stated that he was one of seven siblings and that several of his siblings died during childhood. However, detailed public information about all the siblings is limited.
Nana Patekar married Neelakanti Patekar in 1978. She has worked in the Marathi entertainment industry as an actress and writer and has also worked as a bank official.
The couple reportedly began living separately years after their marriage but did not legally divorce. Nana had spoken publicly about differences in their personalities and outlooks, explaining why they chose to live apart.
Despite their separation, they remained legally married, according to media reports. Neelakanti has maintained a relatively private life, with occasional attention returning to her career and relationship with the actor.
Her professional journey has included work in Marathi cinema, and she returned to the screen after a period away from the entertainment industry.
Nana Patekar and Neelakanti had two sons, Durvasa and Malhar. While Malhar has grown up to pursue interests connected with cinema, the couple's elder son, Durvasa, died when he was around two and a half years old.
Durvasa Patekar
Durvasa was Nana and Neelakanti's elder son. He reportedly suffered from health complications from birth and died at a very young age.
In an interview with the media, Nana spoke candidly about the loss and reflected on how he had struggled with his own thoughts and concerns during his son's illness.
The actor's account offered a rare glimpse into a deeply personal chapter of his life. Nana's remarks also revealed the emotional weight the family carried following Durvasa's death.
Malhar Patekar
Malhar Patekar is Nana and Neelakanti's younger son and the surviving child of the couple. He has shown an interest in filmmaking and has worked as an assistant director.
Unlike his father, who spent decades in front of the camera, Malhar has largely maintained a low public profile. His name has occasionally appeared in entertainment reports about the family and his professional interests.
Following reports of Nana's death on October 8, 2026, Malhar was reported to be travelling to Goa.
Nana Patekar's life was marked by a successful acting career, but his family story also included personal loss and a long period of separation from his wife.
He rarely discussed his private affairs in detail, preferring to keep the focus on his work. His journey from a modest upbringing in Maharashtra to becoming one of Indian cinema's recognised performers was shaped by years of theatre, films and a distinctive approach to acting.
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