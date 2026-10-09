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Nana Patekar last rites: Veteran actor cremated with full state honours at Pune farmhouse

Nana Patekar's funeral: The actor was taken to the hospital in Goa, where doctors attempted CPR and resuscitation for about 45 minutes.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 08:41 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 08:41 AM IST
Nana Patekar last rites: Veteran actor cremated with full state honours at Pune farmhouse
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nana Patekar last rites: Veteran actor cremated with full state honours at Pune farmhouse
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