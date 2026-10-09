/Nana Patekar last rites: Veteran actor cremated with full state honours at Pune farmhouse

Kamal Haasan took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a throwback picture with the screen legend. He also penned a long note, as he wrote, “Heartbreaking news of Nana Patekar Ji’s passing. An extraordinary artist and an even greater human being. The man was a force of nature, and he uplifted the lives of those around him. Beyond the screen, his work helping farmers in Maharashtra and his volunteer service during the Kargil War spoke volumes about his deep sense of duty. My deepest condolences to his family and his legions of fans”.