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Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Malini Awasthi pays emotional tribute to veteran actor

Folk singer Malini Awasthi mourned the sudden demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, calling his death a “personal loss” and praising his unique style, powerful performances and lasting contribution to Indian cinema.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 03:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Malini Awasthi pays emotional tribute to veteran actor
Image Credit: ANI

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Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Malini Awasthi pays emotional tribute to veteran actor
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