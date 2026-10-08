Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Malini Awasthi pays emotional tribute to veteran actor

Nana died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. According to Dr Salkar, Nana had sent a message to a friend at around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.