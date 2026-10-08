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  • /Nana Patekar’s death: Manoj Bajpayee, Manisha Koirala, Divya Dutta honour his contribution to cinema

Nana Patekar’s death: Manoj Bajpayee, Manisha Koirala, Divya Dutta honour his contribution to cinema

Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, aged 75. Reports said he was found unconscious at his Goa residence after experiencing intense chest discomfort.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
Nana Patekar’s death: Manoj Bajpayee, Manisha Koirala, Divya Dutta honour his contribution to cinema
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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