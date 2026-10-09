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Nana Patekar’s son Malhar Patekar explains why actor's final rites were held after sunset

Nana Patekar's last rites: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his last respects to Nana Patekar at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai & Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went to the actor’s Pune farmhouse to pay his respects.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 08:51 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
Nana Patekar’s son Malhar Patekar explains why actor's final rites were held after sunset
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nana Patekar’s son Malhar Patekar explains why actor's final rites were held after sunset
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