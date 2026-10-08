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Nana Patekar to be accorded state funeral, confirms Maharashtra minister

Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
Nana Patekar to be accorded state funeral, confirms Maharashtra minister
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