Nana Patekar to be accorded state funeral, confirms Maharashtra minister

Mumbai: Veteran actor Nana Patekar breathed his last on Thursday. He was 75. Tributes have been pouring in since news of his demise broke. From members of the film fraternity to political leaders, social media has been flooded with messages of grief and condolences.
Paying his condolences, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that Nana Patekar would be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema.
In a post on X, Ashish Shelar wrote, "Considering the unparalleled contribution of actor Nana Patekar to Marathi plays as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, we have decided to conduct his last rites 'with full state honors'."
करारी अभिनेता आपण गमावला ! मराठी आणि हिंदी चित्रपटसृष्टीतील आपल्या अभिनयाने अजरामर ठसा उमटविणारे ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते नाना पाटेकर यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त अत्यंत दुःखद आहे. आपल्या दमदार अभिनयाने अनेक भूमिका जिवंत करणाऱ्या नानांनी रंगभूमी, चित्रपट आणि सामाजिक कार्याच्या माध्यमातून आपली स्वतंत्र ओळख निर्माण केली. त्यांच्या जाण्याने भारतीय चित्रपटसृष्टीने एक संवेदनशील, करारी, प्रतिभावान आणि अस्सल कलावंत गमावला आहे. महाराष्ट्र शासनानाच्या वतीने देण्यात येणाऱ्या स्वर्गीय राज कपूर विशेष योगदान पुरस्कार २०१३ पुरस्कारासह चित्रपट क्षेत्रातील अनेक पुरस्कारांचे ते मानकरी ठरले होते. मध्यमवर्गीय कामगार मराठी कुटुंबातून पुढे आलेल्या नाना पाटेकर यांनी अपार मेहनत व आपल्या वेगळ्या शैलीने अभिनयात ठसा उमटवला. आमच्या गिरणगावातील एक अस्सल, इरसाल, उत्सव प्रेमी मराठी माणूस आम्ही आज गमावला आहे. नाना पाटेकर यांच्या स्मृतींना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली! ईश्वर त्यांच्या आत्म्यास चिरशांती देवो. त्यांच्या असंख्य चाहत्यांना हे दुःख सहन करण्याची शक्ती देवो. ॐ शांती!— Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 8, 2026
अभिनेते नाना पाटेकर यांचे मराठी नाटकासह मराठी, हिंदी सिनेमातील अतुलनीय योगदान पाहता त्यांचे अंत्यसंस्कार "शासकीय इतमामात" करण्याचा निर्णय आम्ही केला आहे.— Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 8, 2026
He also spoke to the media and expressed grief over the demise of Nana Patekar.
नाना पाटेकर जी का जाना कला जगत के लिए गहरी क्षति है। टायकलवाडी से निकलकर अपनी प्रतिभा और संघर्ष के बल पर उन्होंने मराठी रंगभूमि, मराठी एवं हिंदी सिनेमा में अपनी पहचान बनाई। उनके निधन पर मेरी ओर से, महाराष्ट्र सरकार एवं सांस्कृतिक कार्य विभाग की ओर से भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। https://t.co/dVV5KYd4nD— Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 8, 2026
अतिशय धक्कादायक, वेदनादायक आणि न भरून निघणारी पोकळी नाना पाटेकर यांच्या निधनामुळे आपल्या सर्वांच्या, विशेषतः मराठी माणसाच्या आयुष्यात निर्माण झाली आहे. नाना पाटेकर जी यांना मी महाराष्ट्र शासन, सांस्कृतिक कार्य विभागाच्या वतीने श्रद्धांजली अर्पीत करतो. https://t.co/AEI9ddKT68— Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 8, 2026
"The departure of Nana Patekar ji is a profound loss for the world of art. Emerging from the lanes of Yeola, he carved out his identity in Marathi theatre, Marathi and Hindi cinema through the strength of his talent and perseverance. On his passing, heartfelt condolences from me, from the Government of Maharashtra, and from the Department of Cultural Affairs," he said.
Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.
एका साचात बांधता येईल, असं नाना पाटेकर हे व्यक्तिमत्त्व नव्हतंच! अभिनयाइतकाच समाजातील विविध प्रश्नांवर त्यांचा अधिकार, प्रेम आणि तितकीच मनापासूनची involvement होती. सैनिकांचा विषय असो, पोलिसांच्या मदतीचा प्रश्न असो, शेतकऱ्यांच्या व्यथा असोत किंवा युवकांना व्यसनमुक्तीच्या वाटेवर नेण्याचा प्रयत्न असो—जिथे समाजाला नानांची गरज होती, तिथे तिथे ते ठामपणे उभे राहिले.— Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 8, 2026
According to Dr Salkar, Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.
Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film ‘Gaman’ and went on to earn praise for his performances in films including ‘Parinda’, ‘Prahar’, ‘Angaar’, ‘Krantiveer’, ‘Tiranga’, ‘Khamoshi’ and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’.
In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films. He was part of ‘Housefull 5’, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.
Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘O’Romeo’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also had a cameo in ‘Subedar’, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.
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