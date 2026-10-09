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Nana Patekar was set to shoot 'Kon Honar Crorepati' premiere before sudden demise

Following the sudden passing of Nana Patekar, who was set to appear on the premiere episode of Madhuri Dixit-hosted Kon Honar Crorepati, actor Sonali Bendre will now grace the hot seat as tributes pour in for the late icon.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 02:54 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Nana Patekar was set to shoot 'Kon Honar Crorepati' premiere before sudden demise
Image Credit: IMDb/Instagram

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Nana Patekar was set to shoot 'Kon Honar Crorepati' premiere before sudden demise
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