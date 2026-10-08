"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary #NanaPatekar. An extraordinary actor with a powerful screen presence and artistic journey uniquely his own that left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and his service through his Foundation reflected his commitment to helping those in need. His legacy of art and humanity will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Chiranjeevi wrote on X.