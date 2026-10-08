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Nana Patekar's death: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan remember his legacy

Nana Patekar’s death at 75 has left the film industry mourning, with Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan paying heartfelt tributes to the veteran actor.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Nana Patekar's death: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan remember his legacy
Image Credit: ANI

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