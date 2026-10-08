New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar breathed his last on October 8, 2026, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The nation woke up to this heartbreaking news on Thursday morning with fans and industry colleagues mourning his sudden demise. He was 75.
Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI that Patekar suffered a cardiac arrest this morning at his residence, and CPR was administered for 45 minutes. He remained in asystole throughout the CPR.
A medico-legal case (MLC) has been completed, while a post-mortem examination is required, according to the doctor. The doctor confirmed Patekar’s death and said efforts to revive him continued for 45 minutes following the cardiac arrest.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 AM today after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted: Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026
Giving details of the actor’s final hours, Dr Salkar said Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later went to his residence at around 4 am after seeing the message, reported ANI.
“He was sweating” and was slowly becoming unconscious, the doctor said while explaining what happened before Patekar was taken to the hospital.
"From what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o’clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious," Dr Salkar said.
The doctor said the actor’s caretaker was then sent to the hospital in an ambulance. The emergency team also went to Patekar’s residence and started CPR after finding him completely unresponsive.
"When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive. They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead. Then we had to file a police case because there’s an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem," he said.
"His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker," Dr Salkar said.
Nana Patekar made his acting debut in Hindi movies with the 1978 drama Gaman. Patekar acted in a few Marathi films and some Bollywood films. After starring in the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988, he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the crime drama Parinda (1989).
He then starred in his directorial debut, Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991). Some of his other successful ventures include Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992); Angaar (1992), Tirangaa (1993); Krantiveer (1994), for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Further acclaim came his way for Agni Sakshi (1996) and Khamoshi: The Musical (1996).
His other notable works include Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015) and Raajneeti (2010). In 2016, he starred in the critically and commercially successful Marathi film Natsamrat.
Nana Patekar has been the recipient of three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, two Maharashtra State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards Marathi respectively for his acting performances. He was bestowed with the Padma Shri award in 2013 for his contribution in cinema and arts.
Nana Patekar recently featured in in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. In addition, he had a cameo appearance in Subedar, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.
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