New Delhi: The iconic Bollywood actor Nana Patekar breathed his last on Thursday morning, October 8, 2026, leaving his family, friends and fans heartbroken. He not only has a huge body of work to inspire generations of upcoming actors but also proved to be a 'real-life' hero by helping out the distressed, drought-hit Maharashtra farmers in Vidarbha. Remembering the legend, many of his videos and movie dialogues are being shared on social media platforms. A video from his last public appearance in Goa has also gone viral, where he can be seen speaking about mortality.
Nana Patekar recently attended the Goa Tourism Day celebrations on September 27, 2026, where he addressed the crowd in Marathi and interacted with many. The visuals from the event have been shared online, where he joined the local artists, danced to their performances and even played the tabla.
48 hours ago, Nana Patekar seen here playing the Goan traditional instrument 'Shamel' in Panjim during a cultural performance. Life is so unpredictable. Om Shanti https://t.co/h0CrLaqqR9— HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) October 8, 2026
His last words were: "We all have to go someday. I don’t know whether I will be here tomorrow or not. Every person’s life will eventually reach that point. But before that happens, I have to ask myself: am I able to do what I want to do? I have to ask myself whether I have tried. If my world is limited to my children, my wife, and my home, then what is my purpose? I have to give something back here, don’t I?," Nana reportedly said at an event in Goa, which he attended just a few days before his demise.
Nana died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. According to Dr Salkar, Nana had sent a message to a friend at around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.
Nana Patekar Last Video: निधन से कुछ दिन पहले Goa के एक public event में नजर आए थे Nana Patekar। 8 अक्टूबर को 75 साल की उम्र में cardiac arrest से उनका निधन हो गया। अब उनका यह आखिरी public appearance वाला video viral हो रहा है। #NanaPatekar #NanaPatekarDeath #LastVideo https://t.co/nGM4LVy9tX— THE INDIAN OPINION (@INDIANOPINION01) October 8, 2026
Nana Patekar believed in leading a simple life. He is known for his extensive philanthropy and grassroots social work. He co-founded NAAM Foundation with Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure in Pune, the organisation was created to address severe drought, water crises, and rising farmer suicides in Maharashtra.
When he was awarded the Raj Kapoor Award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 1,000,000, he donated the entire amount towards drought relief activities in Maharashtra.
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