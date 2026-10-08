New Delhi: The legendary Bollywood icon, Nana Patekar, breathed his last on Thursday morning, October 8, 2026, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His sudden death has left his family, friends and fans shocked. Despite efforts made to save the actor and revive him through CPR, he became unresponsive and was declared brought dead by the hospital. Nana was 75.
The actor, who worked for decades, kept a low profile and stood by the farmers' cause. According to Economic Times and other media reports, his net worth is between Rs 50 crore and Rs 80 crore. He allegedly charged around Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore per film in recent years.
Some of his real-estate properties include a 1 BHK flat in Mumbai, a house on Law College Road in Pune, a house in Dona Paula, Goa (where he was found unconscious at the time of his death) and a 27-acre farmhouse near Khadakwasla in Pune where he practised farming.
His car collection reportedly included a Mahindra Jeep CJ4, an Audi Q7 and a Mahindra Scorpio.
The actor led a simple lifestyle. A significant portion of his income and farming proceeds went toward social causes, including co-founding the NAAM Foundation in 2015 along with Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure to support distressed and drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra.
NAAM Foundation was set up in Pune to address the agrarian crisis, severe drought conditions, and rising farmer suicides across drought-hit regions of Maharashtra such as Marathwada and Vidarbha.
The actor also supported children's education through scholarships, built residential schools, and backed long-term small-scale livelihood and self-reliance programs for widows.
Nana Patekar has been the recipient of three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, two Maharashtra State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards Marathi respectively for his acting performances. He was bestowed with the Padma Shri award in 2013 for his contribution in cinema and arts.
Nana Patekar recently featured in in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. In addition, he had a cameo appearance in Subedar, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.
Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI that Patekar suffered a cardiac arrest this morning at his residence, and CPR was administered for 45 minutes. He remained in asystole throughout the CPR.
A medico-legal case (MLC) has been completed, while a post-mortem examination is required, according to the doctor. The doctor confirmed Patekar’s death and said efforts to revive him continued for 45 minutes following the cardiac arrest.
Giving details of the actor’s final hours, Dr Salkar said Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later went to his residence at around 4 am after seeing the message, reported ANI.
“He was sweating” and was slowly becoming unconscious, the doctor said while explaining what happened before Patekar was taken to the hospital.
"From what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o’clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious," Dr Salkar said.
The doctor said the actor’s caretaker was then sent to the hospital in an ambulance. The emergency team also went to Patekar’s residence and started CPR after finding him completely unresponsive.
"When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive. They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead. Then we had to file a police case because there’s an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem," he said.
"His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker," Dr Salkar said.
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