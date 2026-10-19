New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood and Marathi actor Nana Patekar suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Thursday morning, October 8, 2026, leaving his family, friends and fans heartbroken. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. However, he was later declared dead on arrival. He was 75.
Recently, Nana Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, reacted to allegations levelled by actress Tanushree Dutta in a video shared on her Instagram after learning about the veteran star's death. This brought back attention to the 2018 sexual harassment allegations made by the actress against the veteran actor.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Malhar addressed the controversy without naming Tanushree directly. He said, "He said, "Without naming anyone, I want to say that the case people are bringing up unnecessarily is already over. Judiciary cleared him, the case is over, but people are still speaking. I will not say anything to such people; God bless them)."
Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital told ANI, Nana had sent a message to a friend at around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.
“He was sweating” and was slowly becoming unconscious, the doctor said while explaining what happened before Patekar was taken to the hospital.
"From what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o’clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious," Dr Salkar said.
The late actor’s friends and members of the film fraternity including Jackie Shroff, directors Anil Sharma, Aneez Bazmee, and producer Firoz nadiadwala arrived at Donje village to attend the last rites of Nana Patekar.
A huge crowd also turned up to bid adieu to the departed soul. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his last respects to Nana Patekar at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went to the actor’s Pune farmhouse to pay his respects.
Prominent members of the Indian film industry mourned the loss of the actor, as they expressed grief through social media including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan among many others.
Nana Patekar believed in leading a simple life. He is known for his extensive philanthropy and grassroots social work. He co-founded NAAM Foundation with Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure in Pune, the organisation was created to address severe drought, water crises, and rising farmer suicides in Maharashtra.
When he was awarded the Raj Kapoor Award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 1,000,000, he donated the entire amount towards drought relief activities in Maharashtra.
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