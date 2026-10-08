New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar's sudden demise has left his family, friends and fans in a state of shock. He breathed his last on October 8, 2026, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. On Thursday morning, several actors and industry colleagues reacted to the development and extended condolences. He was 75.
Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh to Jr NTR, Prakash Raj and Ram Gopal Varma, among many others, took to their social media handles and mourned Nana's demise.
Akshay Kumar wrote: Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing.
He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own.
I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close.
Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone.
Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say.
Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2026
Prakash Raj paid a heartwarming tribute and wrote: Prakash Raj pays tribute: “Miss you my dear Nana ji .. Will cherish the moments spent..conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared . thank you for coming into my life’s journey. RIP”
miss you my dear Nana ji .. Will cherish the moments spent..conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared . thank you for coming into my life’s journey. RIP #NanaPatekar https://t.co/ijbPzxZk6s— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 8, 2026
Ravi Kishan wrote: "Hearing the extremely heartbreaking news of Nana Patekar ji's passing this morning has left my heart deeply distressed.
आज सुबह-सुबह नाना पाटेकर जी के निधन की अत्यंत दुखद खबर सुनकर मन बहुत व्यथित है। स्टार होते हुए भी स्टारडम से कोसों दूर रहने वाले नाना जी भारतीय सिनेमा के उन महान कलाकारों में थे, जिनकी पहचान उनकी सादगी, सहजता और मिट्टी से जुड़े व्यक्तित्व से थी। मुंबई की चकाचौंध में रहते हुए भी उन्होंने अपनी जड़ों और संस्कारों को कभी नहीं छोड़ा। नाना जी से मेरा आत्मीय संबंध रहा। समय-समय पर उनसे बातचीत होती थी। उनके अभिनय, सादगी और जीवन के प्रति उनके दृष्टिकोण से मैंने बहुत कुछ सीखा। वे हमेशा स्नेह और प्रोत्साहन देते थे। उनका जाना मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत रूप से भी एक बड़ी क्षति है। नाना पाटेकर जी का निधन भारतीय फिल्म जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। उनकी कला, सादगी और स्मृतियाँ सदैव हमारे बीच जीवित रहेंगी। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें और उनके परिवार एवं सभी चाहने वालों को यह अपार दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति। #NanaPatekar— Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) October 8, 2026
Even as a star, Nana ji was one of those great artists of Indian cinema who stayed miles away from stardom, identified by his simplicity, naturalness, and personality rooted in the soil. Living amidst the glitz of Mumbai, he never let go of his roots and values.
I shared a close bond with Nana ji. We would converse from time to time. From his acting, simplicity, and perspective on life, I learned a great deal. He always offered affection and encouragement. His departure is a great personal loss for me as well.
नट सम्राट चले गए नाना पाटेकर जी का जाना कला जगत को सुना कर दिया ,मेरे मित्र में जिनका फैन आखरी बार बात हुई तो बोले थे तेरे गोरखपुर आऊँगा घुमाना मुझे महादेव अपने श्री चरणों में उनको स्थान दे #ripnanapatekar https://t.co/r6PtJXzo2X— Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) October 8, 2026
Nana Patekar ji's passing is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world. His art, simplicity, and memories will forever remain alive among us.
May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and bestow strength upon his family and all loved ones to bear this immense sorrow.
Om Shanti"
आज शब्द थिजले आहेत, काळजावर जणू वीज कोसळली आहे. नाना गेले... या एका वाक्याने मन सुन्न, निःशब्द झाले आहे. तुम्ही अभिनयाचे आकाश होतात, ज्याला तुलनेची सीमा नव्हती. तुमच्या अनोख्या शैलीने रसिकांच्या हृदयात तुम्ही अढळ घर केले. कधी पडद्यावरचा तेजस्वी नायक, कधी अंगावर शहारे आणणारा खलनायक, तर कधी गंभीर चेहऱ्यामागचा खट्याळ विनोद, प्रत्येक रंग तुमच्या अभिनयात खुलून आला. पडद्यावर तुम्ही हीरो होतात, पण पडद्यामागे त्याहूनही मोठे. तुमच्या संस्थेतून वाहत राहिली माणुसकीची निरंतर धारा. 'ब्लफमास्टर' आणि 'हाउसफुल ५' मध्ये तुमच्यासोबत पडदा वाटून घेतला, हे माझे भाग्य. पण एका मराठी चित्रपटात तुमच्यासोबत काम करणे, ही अपूर्ण ओढ आयुष्यभर उरी राहील. तुमचे बोल, तुमच्या गप्पा, पाठीवरची ती कौतुकाची थाप, सोबत केलेले ते खळखळते हसू, ही माझी करी कमाई. कुटुंबीयांना, आप्तेष्टांना आणि लाखो चाहत्यांना माझी मनःपूर्वक सांत्वना. खरच आज एका युगाचा अस्त झाला आहे. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 8, 2026
I cannot believe that Nana Patekar jee has passed!.. Woke up by a phone call giving me this News... Speechless. Dearest Nana jee I will remember you with great fondness... Your work has inspired many people including me. God bless your soul... rest in peace.— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) October 8, 2026
Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that, in view of actor Nana Patekar’s unparalleled contribution to Marathi theatre as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, the Maharashtra Government has decided to accord him a funeral with state honours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also paid their condolences.
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