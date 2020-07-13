हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Nanavati Hospital dismisses rumours on social media about Amitabh Bachchan

After this video, a lot of rumours started flying on social media as people started saying that senior Bachchan is a board member of the Nanavati Hospital.

Nanavati Hospital dismisses rumours on social media about Amitabh Bachchan

Revered Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after being found coronavirus COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, a video is becoming fiercely viral on social media in which Amitabh Bachchan is seen praising the staff of Nanavati Hospital.

After this video, a lot of rumours started flying on social media as people started saying that senior Bachchan is a board member of the Nanavati Hospital.

Following this, the Nanavati Hospital issued a statement dismissing this rumour. The statement read, "Amitabh Bachchan is not associated with Radiant Life Care or Nanavati Hospital as a member. Any person who is 65 years of age or above, after having mild symptoms, can decide to admit himself in consultation with doctors. In such a situation, if someone is ill and admits for treatment, then respect him. Corona can affect anyone. Better stay safe."

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan is seen praising Nanavati Hospital doctors, nurses and staff in a very humble manner. While on social media, it is being claimed that it is a new video, but in reality a few days ago Amitabh Bachchan made the video praising the medical fraternity for their dedication in performing their duties.

Amitabh BachchanAbhishek BachchanCoronavirusCOVID-19
Abhinav Bhardwaj: The Journey towards a dream fulfilled
