/Nandamuri Balakrishna injured: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu visits actor at Hyderabad hospital following Knee surgery

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday visited actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, after sustaining a knee injury in a film shoot last week.
Chandrababu Naidu met Balakrishna, who is also his brother-in-law, at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) and inquired about the injury and his recovery.
The Chief Minister also spoke to doctors and inquired about Balakrishna’s treatment and rehabilitation plans.
The popular Tollywood actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA sustained an injury during a film shoot in Rajahmundry on July 21. The next day, he was airlifted to Hyderabad and admitted to a hospital.
According to doctors, he had a tear in the left quadriceps tendon, the tissue connecting the thigh muscle to the kneecap, along with tears in the supporting tissues on both sides of the knee.
After complete evaluation, a team of specialists decided that surgery was the best treatment.
Balakrishna underwent successful surgery on July 23. The hospital said in a medical bulletin that the surgery was successful without any complications.
The hospital said a multidisciplinary team of doctors, during a three-hour surgery, cleared the accumulated blood around the injury, reattached the torn tendon to the kneecap, and repaired the supporting tissues on both sides of the knee.
According to the doctors, Balakrishna is stable and remains under close postoperative observation. His recovery is being monitored by a medical team, and rehabilitation will begin gradually based on his progress.
Balakrishna suffered the injury during a shoot for his yet-to-be-titled movie, being directed by Gopichand Malineni.
Balakrishna is a leader of the TDP and a third-time MLA from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh. He is the brother-in-law of Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu and father-in-law of the latter’s son and state Minister Nara Lokesh.
Both Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh spoke to Balakrishna after he sustained the injury and wished him a speedy and full recovery.
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