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Nandamuri Balakrishna injured: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu visits actor at Hyderabad hospital following Knee surgery

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited his brother-in-law and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna at a Hyderabad hospital following the actor's successful knee surgery.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Nandamuri Balakrishna injured: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu visits actor at Hyderabad hospital following Knee surgery
Image Credit: IMDb

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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