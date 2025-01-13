Nandamuri Balakrishna Makes Urvashi Rautela Uncomfortable As They Recreate Dabidi Dibidi Song? Netizens Slam The Actor

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela, who stars alongside South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna in the recently released Daaku Maharaj, has found herself at the centre of a social media storm. A video of the duo recreating the viral Dabidi Dibidi song from the film has gone viral, sparking controversy for its awkwardness.

In the video, which was shared to celebrate the movie’s massive box office success earning ₹56 crore on its opening day, Urvashi appears visibly uncomfortable while performing the signature hook step of the song with Balakrishna. The actor’s exaggerated attempts to recreate the vibe have not gone down well with netizens, who have been trolling him relentlessly. Many criticized Balakrishna for his behaviour, with comments calling him a “tharki” (pervert) flooding social media platforms.

The video received mixed reactions online. While fans celebrated the movie’s commercial success and the song’s massive milestone of crossing 20 million views within days, others took issue with the lack of chemistry between the two actors. One user commented, “Urvashi looks so uncomfortable, it’s written all over her face,” while another added, “Balakrishna’s antics are embarrassing to watch. Why even attempt this?”

Despite the criticism, Urvashi has chosen to focus on the song’s popularity and the film’s box office triumph. She shared her gratitude with fans for the overwhelming response, highlighting the 20 million views milestone but refrained from addressing the trolling. Her silence on the controversy has led to debates, with some defending her and others questioning her participation in the promotional video.

The controversy has not deterred the film’s success, as Daaku Maharaj opened to impressive numbers, collecting Rs 56 crore on its first day of release. The movie’s strong performance reflects Balakrishna’s massive fan following, even amid the ongoing backlash.

While the trolling surrounding the Dabidi Dibidi recreation has added an unexpected layer of attention to the film, fans eagerly await how Daaku Maharaj will perform in the coming days. Whether the controversy will impact its overall reception remains to be seen.