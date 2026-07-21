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Nandamuri Balakrishna suffers muscle tear while shooting NBK111, to undergo surgery

Nandamuri Balakrishna has suffered a minor muscle tear while filming an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada. The makers confirmed that the actor will undergo a routine surgical procedure and is expected to make a full recovery.

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Nandamuri Balakrishna suffers muscle tear while shooting NBK111, to undergo surgery

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Nandamuri Balakrishna suffers muscle tear while shooting NBK111, to undergo surgery
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