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Nandita Das, Shabana Azmi back Jantar Mantar protest, seek dialogue

Actress-director Nandita Das and veteran actor Shabana Azmi have voiced support for the ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, calling for peaceful dialogue and democratic engagement. Their statements come after Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site following his 21-day hunger strike.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
Nandita Das, Shabana Azmi back Jantar Mantar protest, seek dialogue
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