Nandita Das, Shabana Azmi back Jantar Mantar protest, seek dialogue

Mumbai: Actress-director Nandita Das, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi are expressing solidarity with the protestors at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. On Monday, Nandita Das took to her Instagram, and penned a note, and shared that she stands with people of the nation who believe in democracy. She wrote, “Standing in solidarity with everyone who believes that democracy is strengthened when people can gather, speak, listen and be heard. Constructive dissent is what keeps a democracy alive. In spirit with all those marching peacefully today in Delhi for the India we believe in”.