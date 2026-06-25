Nani visits Tirumala temple, seeks blessings amid buzz around 'The Paradise'

Tirumala: Indian actor and producer Nani visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy, one of the most revered Hindu shrines in the country. The actor was seen observing traditional temple customs during his visit. He wore standard Hindu temple pilgrimage attire, including an unstitched sacred shawl draped across both shoulders. The shawl featured a metallic zari (kasavu) border.