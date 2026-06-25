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Nani visits Tirumala temple, seeks blessings amid buzz around 'The Paradise'

Actor Nani visited the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The spiritual visit comes as his latest film The Paradise continues to remain a talking point among fans and moviegoers.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 03:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
Nani visits Tirumala temple, seeks blessings amid buzz around 'The Paradise'
Image Credit: ANISource: ANI

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