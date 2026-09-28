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Nara Rohith and Ambika Krishna offer prayers at Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple

Actor Nara Rohith and producer Ambika Krishna visited the revered Tirumala temple in traditional attire on Monday morning to offer prayers and seek divine blessings.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Nara Rohith and Ambika Krishna offer prayers at Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple
Image Credit: ANI

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Nara Rohith and Ambika Krishna offer prayers at Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple
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