Narcotics dept on lookout for drug dealer Chinku Pathan amid drug nexus probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is on a lookout for Pervez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, a drug dealer active in south Mumbai and in Filmcity area. According to sources, the narcotics department is searching for Pathan in connection with the alleged drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

A source earlier informed Zee News that there are two big names in the drugs business in Mumbai - 'Chinku Pathan' in the South Mumbai area, whereas 'Imma' operates in posh areas like Bandra and Juhu. In an exclusive interview with Zee Media, the informer also said that a person named Meeraj runs the drug business in the Filmcity area.

"Some women are also involved in the supply of drugs. These costly drugs arrive in Mumbai through roads from Gujarat and Punjab besides direct supply from foreign lands. When the stock arrives in the city, it is distributed between the small peddlers in retail quantities," the source added.

"People in the film world mostly buy drugs in large quantities," he said.

He also disclosed that the peddlers of the Filmcity and Bandra Juhu areas are most active in providing intoxicants to the film fraternity. He unveiled that celebrities never come forward to buy drugs and instead send their drivers, servants or staff to deal with the peddlers. "Sometimes they also talk in codewords," told the informer adding that he cannot name the film clients at the moment.

He further revealed that MD is the most famous drug amongst Bollywood actors, while weed, which is known as 'ganja' in Hindi, is popular amongst television actors. He said that the code name for expensive weed is 'doobies' and that the peddler has the code name AK 47.

Blueberry and strawberry Kush are famous amongst the rich people and are reportedly sold at Rs 5,000 per gram.

Meanwhile, the CBI, which the probing the Sushant death case, on Monday interrogated the actor's sister Meetu Singh, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's friend-roommate Siddharth Pithani, business manager Shruti Modi, Rhea's friend Jaya Shah, cook Neeraj Singh and Mumbai-based businessman Suved Lohia.