New Delhi: Rockstar fame Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri has been arrested for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs, and his friend, Anastasia Star Ettienne, in a fire in Queens, New York. Her mother, however, has denied such charges. Daily News quoted the mother as saying, "I don't think she would be killing someone. She was a person caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody."

Aliya Fakhri, 43, 'deliberately' set a two-story garage on fire, which led to the death of her 35-year-old ex-boyfriend and Anastasia Ettienne (33), according to a press release by District Attorney Melinda Katz, reports Hindustan Times.

'You're all going to die today', Aliya Fakhri yelled at Jacobs after arriving at the garage early morning on November 2. A witness came out hearing her voice and found that the building was on fire, the press release by District Attorney Melinda Katz office said.

Neither could survive and died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, Katz's office said in the press release, according to HT.

According to The Post, Edward Jacobs’ mother revealed about Jacobs and Aliya's relationship which had ended a year back. However, Aliya reportedly continued to pursue him. The report clarified that Jacobs and Ettienne were not in a romantic relationship but only friends.

Aliya Fakhri resided in Parsons Boulevard in Queens while the incident took place in Jamaica area.