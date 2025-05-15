Naseeruddin Shah Remembers 'Absolute Best' Om Puri After Re-Watching Cult Film Ardh Satya

Mumbai : Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recently re-watched the cult film Ardh Satya and has shared fond memories of late star Om Puri.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Sparsh' actor praised his friend and actor Om Puri's performance in the 1983 film. Along with Om Puri, Naseeruddin also praised the performance of Sadashiv Amrapurkar, who played Rama Shetty in the film.

While sharing the photo of Om Puri, the actor wrote, "Revisited Ardh Satya on the big screen last night after ages. Both Sadashiv and Om are at their absolute best. Something Nicholas Ray said about Bogart which really applies to Om, His face was a living reproach. He was much more than an actor. He was the very image of our condition."

Take A Look At The Post:

Ardh Satya was directed by Govind Nihalani, and the screenplay was penned by Vijay Tendulkar. Naseeruddin also played a cameo in the film.

Om Puri passed away on January 6, 2017. Known for his fluent dialogue delivery, Om Puri, during his career performed in many memorable films like 'Aakrosh', 'Maqbool', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', 'Gandhi', 'Ardh Satya', 'Mirch Masala', 'Tamas', 'Sadgati', 'Droh Kaal', 'Chachi 420' and others.

Om Puri, born on October 18, 1950, to a Punjabi family, was an actor who appeared in mainstream commercial, Pakistani, Hollywood, independent and art films.

The actor, who had more than 100 films to his credit, was also honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and two National Film Awards, during his acting career that stretched for more than four decades.