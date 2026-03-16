Natalia Janoszek Exclusive: From Bigg Boss 19 to The 50, Polish actress on 'wedding rumours', The 50 friends & bond with Mridul Tiwari

The 50 fame Natalia Janoszek exclusive: The Polish actress Natalia Janoszek who was earlier a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19, was also a contestant in 'The 50'- a new reality show which received widespread love and appreciation for its unique concept and tasks. Natalia Janoszek spoke to Zee News Digital and opened up on her experience of doing two reality shows back-to-back, her upcoming movies and bond with the fellow contestants.

Q. Tell us about your hush-hush dreamy wedding.

A. I have no wedding ring on my finger and I am married to my job...that's what I want to say.

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Q. How did you meet Danish Alfaaz?

A. We met at work.

Q. How different was The 50 from Bigg Boss?

A. Bigg Boss is based on personal connections that you built in the house and obviously a lot of drama, (drama in Hindi) and The 50 is obviously also drama, but it's task based so that's the biggest difference, and it was a bit easer for me in The 50 'kyunki main thodi si Hindi bolti hun' and in the task, it doesn't really matter, so I was able to perform and show my skills more.

Q. Are you in touch with The 50 and Bigg Boss contestants?

A. I am in touch with 50 contestants. Actually, not long ago I was with Faisu, Faiz, Rajat on dinner, I am doing Pilates with Manisha Rani, at Holi I was with girls - Archana, Shrutika. I just met at Iftar with Vanshaj, I am in touch with many The 50 contestants and that's a big achievements.

Same story. At Holi, I was with GK, Abhishek, Ashnoor, I was at the birthday celebration with Kunickaa Mam, Nagma Mirajkar and Zeishan, Iftaar with Baseer. I met Farhana, Amaal at the show as one of the guests promoting their music now I'm gonna see Awez at his Iftar celebration, biggest achievement from these two shows that I am having amazing new friends.

Q. What is your best Bigg Boss and The 50 memory?

A. So, in 'The 50', it will be the moment that I became a captain because I started this show as the least priority contestant, and I kind of build the trust and build my position to demand when I become a captain. I won money for defence in Lions den and I really wanted to do this dare so that moment I also like the last snake task because I was able to use my acting skills a bit and play a bit pretended, maybe I'm a snake and the whole idea for me was that if other contestants will think I'm a snake and they will without me then if snake is smart, he will save me because that will be very neutral move and that will not solve the puzzle and that exactly what happened, so I think this is my favourite moments in the show.

Q. Which fellow contestants in The 50 became your close friends?

A. I will be very honest. I was quite good with many people in the house. I'm actually very easy going person. At the beginning, I bonded a lot with Krishna but then Krishna become very close with Divya who didn't like me openly, and I also switched the group so this kind of kind of drift apart, sadly because I found really great girl. I was friends with Manisha. I think I got close with Faisu. We kind of had each other's back I believe specially when Adnan and that I really like to wear out we are supporting each other, which is funny because of the beginning we were against each other at the end we were playing together.

Even I was good with Sidharth Bhardwaj, Vanshaj. I would say I was pretty good with many people in the house. That's what I think.

Q. Did you find the most dominating person on me?

A. Me (laughs) Dominating is a very strong word. I would say that Prince and Rajat take the lead and people follow them. Many people follow them, but would I say dominant, nobody was pushing you to follow them. So, a dominant person is someone who would make you do things that you don't really wanna, but nobody was forced to do anything. Everyone on The 50 show were grown ups. They are above 18. They have their own mind so it was their choice. They wanna follow someone so following someone doing they you to do, and the thats it's just not a fair. That's what _ __. _

Q. Tell us about your upcoming projects

A. Yes, that's my favourite part, am glad and happy that I had a chance to do 2 TV shows, but I'm not forgetting about cinema. I have one movie coming on Eid. Just just in a week and that's my Bengali debut I'm excited for this one and I just wrapped up movie with Sanjay Mishra 'Ghunghat' that it's also coming in cinemas this year, and I am now talking about new projects that I can't reveal yet, but exciting things are coming, especially in movie field, but I'm not saying no to the TV shows, obviously.

Q. After The 50, will you take up more reality shows, if offered?

A. That's a good question because that's my 5th TV show, I am an actress first, so I'm working on my movies. I am not a drama queen_, so I thought I won't be good in reality TV but somehow I'm surviving more and more in the next show I should be in finale then I think they are some shows that I would say yes because they are on my mist to do but obviously not any show, so I'm not saying but right now I just wrapped up The 50, so not sure what was gonna happen next.

Q. How's your bond with Mridul outside the show?

A. So, Mridul is now in Switzerland and he was just in Hungary. I just spoke with him on his birthday. He's enjoying Europe and we were planning for him to meet me in Poland but I'm in India and ' busy working, so I couldn't be there, but we are in touch and I promise him when he'll be back to India that I will come visit Noida, so we are in touch and I'm visiting him soon.