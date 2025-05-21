Natalie Portman Reveals She Strayed An Iconic Hair Prop From Star Wars Set
Hollywood actress Natalie Portman shares that she strayed an iconic hair prop she took from Star Wars Set.
Trending Photos
Los Angeles: Actress Natalie Portman revealed she took a hair memento from 'Star Wars' at the end of filming 20 years ago.
The 43-year-old actress, who played Padme Amidala in the space saga's prequel trilogy between 1999 and 2005, said she took a piece of hair belonging to co-star Hayden Christensen when filming wrapped on 'Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' as a souvenir two decades ago, but she has no clue where it is anymore.
During an interview with UK TV show 'This Morning' on ITV, she said: "I took one of the Anakin braids at the end of shooting… They were all clip-on things, and there were many of them obviously, because they had to do it every day.
"So, I took one them - but I don;t have it anymore. I lost it... I shouldn't even have admitted that!" Portman also confirmed she would gladly return to the 'Star Wars'. which is still expanding on Disney+ and the big screen, although there have been no talks yet, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She added: "Sure! No one's asked me, so I don't wanna start any rumours! I'm open to all of it, yeah!" Portman, who has son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, eight, with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, said her children are the "main" inspiration behind any projects she takes on at this stage of her career. She said: "Oh, one hundred percent! It's a main, main driver of my decisions." Portman’s latest film is “Fountain of Youth” a heist action adventure film directed by Guy Ritchie.
It stars John Krasinski, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo, and Stanley Tucci. The plot follows a pair of estranged siblings who team up and embark on a journey to find the famed Fountain of Youth.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv