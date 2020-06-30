Natasa Stankovic raises the temperature in black bikini in this throwback pic

New Delhi: Raise your hands if you are missing your vacations and the beaches. Well, actress Natasa Stankovic is definitely missing going out, just like most of us and hence, she shared a stunning throwback picture of herself from one of her previous beach vacations.

In the post, Natasa exudes oomph in a black bikini. She poses for the camera while soaking up some 'vitamin sea' and makes the spotlight follow her. "All I need is a good dose of vitamin sea," she captioned the picture, which has gone crazy viral.

Needless to say, Natasa looks ravishing in the picture. Check it out here:

Natasa's Instagram timeline has a pool of some gorgeous photos. We have collated a few of them here:

Natasa is engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya. The couple is expecting their first child together. Hardik had proposed to Natasa in January in Dubai.

Sharing an adorable post announcing Natasa's pregnancy, Hardik wrote, "Natasa and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes."

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.