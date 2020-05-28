हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic's kiss-on-cheek to beau Hardik Pandya gives internet a meltdown - See pic

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year. The video created a flutter online at that point in time. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and fiancee Natasa Stankovic's love-dovey pictures and videos often break the internet. And now, another romantic mushy picture of theirs has done wonders online. Model-actress Natasa took to her Instagram a few days back and posted a 'kiss-on-cheek' click giving netizens a meltdown.

Natasa and Hardik's 'awwdorable' picture is here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

Beau Hardik was quick to reply with a heart emoticon to his ladylove on the timeline. Several fans even dropped their comments, sending an 'aww' and 'wow' to the couple. 

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year. The video created a flutter online at that point in time. 

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.

 

Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic
