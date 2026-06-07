National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar passes away at 56, Malayalam cinema loses one of its most versatile stars

Kochi: National Award winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar has passed away at the age of 56, marking the end of an extraordinary career that spanned more than three decades in Indian cinema. He was reportedly rushed to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday, where he later passed away. The Government of Kerala confirmed the actor's demise in an official communication expressing "profound grief" over the loss of the celebrated performer.

In its statement, the government noted that Salim Kumar was a "renowned film actor" who won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in 'Adaminte Makan Abu'. He had also received the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for 'Achanurangatha Veedu' (2005).

According to the government, the actor's mortal remains will be kept for public homage at Paravur Town Hall from 9 am to 1 pm on June 7. The funeral will be held at 3 pm on the same day at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam. The Kerala government has decided to bear the expenses connected with the funeral and related arrangements.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As a mark of respect, the government has also ordered official honours during the funeral. The District Collector will place a wreath on the mortal remains on behalf of the Government of Kerala, while the District Police Chief will arrange Police Honours with a bugle salute.

One of Malayalam cinema's most versatile performers, Salim Kumar built a remarkable legacy across more than 300 films, primarily in Malayalam cinema, while also appearing in select Tamil and Odia productions.

He first became a household name through his distinctive comic performances, celebrated for impeccable timing, expressive body language and memorable dialogues, before evolving into one of the industry's most respected character actors.

His career was marked by several major honours. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his acclaimed portrayal of Abu in 'Adaminte Makan Abu'.

His other notable recognitions include the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for 'Achanurangatha Veedu' (2005), Best Comedian for 'Ayalum Njanum Thammil' (2013), and Best Story for his directorial venture 'Karutha Joothan' (2017).

ALSO READ | Salim Kumar hospitalised in Kochi, placed on ventilator support; condition reported to be serious

Salim Kumar is survived by his wife Sunitha and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar, who is also an actor, and Aaromal Salim Kumar.

ALSO READ | 'A great loss to the industry': Condolences pour in as Ex-CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away