National Award-Winning Actor Vikrant Massey Ditched Make-Up And Used Mustard Oil For Natural Tanning To Keep 12th Fail Look Real

New Delhi: Actors across the globe do extreme things to get their character's look right. From Ranveer Singh locking himself in a room to prepare for his role of Alahuddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat' to Randeep Hooda transforming his body for biopic 'Sarbjit' - we have seen how dramatic and jaw-dropping the change of look has been for these stars. The National-Award winning actor Vikrant Massey recently shared how he worked hard to ace his look for 12th Fail.

Vikrant Massey On Ditching Make-Up

In a recent episode of the iQOO Quest Talk podcast with Nipun Marya, Vikrant opened up about the film that earned him this career-defining honour. Calling the experience one of the highlights of his journey, he said, “Working with Vinod sir is one of the most fulfilling experiences for me as an actor.”

Sharing details of his preparation, Vikrant revealed that he completely avoided makeup for the role. Instead, he explained, “I used to apply mustard oil all over my body and stand in the sun during noon to get that tan.” The extreme routine, he recalled, left him with burns and boils but helped him physically transform in a way that felt honest to the character.

On Tuesday, Vikrant Massey received his first National Award for Best Actor for 12th Fail, along with Shah Rukh Khan for 'Jawan'. Some of his notable works include A Death in the Gunj, Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, and Mirzapur.

About Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Storyline, Cast

12th Fail is a biopic directed and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It is based on the 2019 eponymous non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer and Shraddha Joshi Sharma (Indian Revenue Service Officer).

The film stars Vikrant Massey as Sharma, alongside Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee. For Vikrant, 12the Fail been a highpoint in his career which got him both widespread critical acclaim as well as commercial success.