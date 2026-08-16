National award-winning Bengali Director Raja Sen passes away at 70

Mumbai: Veteran Bengali film director Raja Sen passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital. He was 70.
The three-time National Award-winning director was admitted to SSKM Hospital three days ago and breathed his last at 10 a.m. Sen was married to Papiya Sen and is survived by two daughters, Subhasree Sen and Sreyoshi Sen.
His wife, Papiya Sen, told media persons that the director had been suffering from heart ailments and was on a ventilator. "He had a cardiac arrest. Gradually, multiple organs were failing. The doctors tried very hard. But he could not be saved," said Papiya Sen.
She further said, "My brother-in-law has come from Mumbai. My elder brother Sabyasachi Chakraborty is here. I have a younger daughter. My elder daughter lives in Germany. She recently admitted her father to the hospital and went back. Therefore, she will not be able to come again immediately. Whatever my elder brother, brother-in-law and daughter decide together, the next decision will be taken."
Although he was admitted to a private hospital with a back injury, his physical condition was gradually deteriorating. While undergoing treatment in the hospital, he developed lung problems. He also developed heart complications, and later developed kidney problems.
Born in Kolkata on November 10, 1955, Sen made his mark in Bengali television before moving into feature films.
His feature-film debut 'Damu', released in 1996, won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film. The film, starring Raghuvir Yadav, Satya Banerjee and Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, established Sen as a filmmaker.
He then directed 'Atmiyo Swajan', which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare.
His other feature films included 'Chakrabyuha', 'Desh', 'Debipaksha' and others.
Sen also made several documentary movies. His documentary on celebrated Rabindra Sangeet exponent Suchitra Mitra won the National Film Award for Best Arts/Cultural Film.
He also documented several prominent figures from Bengal’s cultural world, including filmmakers Tapan Sinha and Sombhu Mitra and poet Subhas Mukhopadhyay. His last feature film was 'Bhalobasar Golpo', which was released in 2019.
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