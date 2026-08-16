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National award-winning Bengali Director Raja Sen passes away at 70

Renowned filmmaker Raja Sen, a three-time National Film Award winner known for acclaimed works like Damu and Atmiyo Swajan, passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Sunday following multiple organ failure.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 04:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
National award-winning Bengali Director Raja Sen passes away at 70
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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