National Award winning director Anik Dutta passes away after fall from terrace: report

Anik Dutta passes away: Veteran Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in South Kolkata, according to CPM leaders, as per a report by Telegraph India. He was admitted in a critical condition after reportedly falling from the terrace of his wife’s residence near Gariahat.

Reports state that Dutta had been rushed to a hospital in Dhakuria after the incident, but could not be revived.

Incident at Gariahat Residence Leads to Hospitalisation

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According to initial reports, Anik Dutta suffered severe injuries after falling from the roof of his residence in the Hindustan Park area. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Dhakuria in critical condition, where he later died. The report also states that the filmmaker had been suffering from prolonged respiratory health issues prior to the incident.

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Netizens took to social media, one netizen wrote, "A devastating day for us. We lost Anik Dutta today. He was one of the sharpest, most uncompromising filmmakers we had. In a business constantly driven by safe choices and market machinations, he genuinely didn’t care about playing the game. He spoke his mind, consequences be damned. When Bhooter Bhobishyot released, it completely redrew the map of Bengali cinema for all of us, proving that razor-sharp intelligence and commercial success could coexist. But beyond the biting satire, I will always remember his absolute reverence for the craft. Nobody understood, loved, and cared for Satyajit Ray’s cinema quite like he did. Thank you for the films, the unapologetic truth, and the fierce inspiration. Rest in peace, Anik-da. You will be so deeply missed."

A devastating day for us. We lost Anik Dutta today.



He was one of the sharpest, most uncompromising filmmakers we had. In a business constantly driven by safe choices and market machinations, he genuinely didn’t care about playing the game. He spoke his mind, consequences be… pic.twitter.com/ncAxh8003Q — Pratim D Gupta (@peedeegee) May 27, 2026

Minister of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare of West Bengal, also wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of filmmaker Anik Dutta. His untimely demise is a huge loss for the world of cinema and the entire Tollywood fraternity. Through his remarkable work and creative vision, he carved a special place in the hearts of audiences and contributed immensely to Bengali cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, friends, and admirers during this extremely difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti !"

Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of filmmaker Anik Dutta. His untimely demise is a huge loss for the world of cinema and the entire Tollywood fraternity.



Through his remarkable work and creative vision, he carved a special place in the hearts of audiences and contributed… pic.twitter.com/UaSMN1uSnA — Agnimitra Paul BJP (@paulagnimitra1) May 27, 2026

A Celebrated Career in Bengali Cinema

Anik Dutta, grandson of Narendra Chandra Dutta, the founder of United Bank of India, made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film Bhooter Bhabishyat in 2012. The film went on to become a cult favourite in Bengali cinema.

He later directed notable films, including Borunbabur Bondhu (2020), Aparajito (2022), and his most recent work, Joto Kando Kolkatatei (2025), which featured Abir Chatterjee, Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, and Dulal Lahiri in key roles.

Dutta was known as a left-leaning filmmaker and had been vocal in his criticism of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In 2019, his film Bhobishyoter Bhoot faced controversy after being reportedly denied theatrical screening.

An admirer of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Dutta’s cinematic style often reflected Ray’s influence, with several of his works carrying subtle nods to the master filmmaker’s storytelling approach.