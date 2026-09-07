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  • /National Award-winning Malayalam director R. Sarath passes away; Kerala government announces state honors

National Award-winning Malayalam director R. Sarath passes away; Kerala government announces state honors

Acclaimed National and State Award-winning Malayalam filmmaker R. Sarath has passed away in Thiruvananthapuram, with the Kerala government and Chief Minister VD Satheesan leading tributes and ordering full state honours for his funeral.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
National Award-winning Malayalam director R. Sarath passes away; Kerala government announces state honors
Image Credit: ANI

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