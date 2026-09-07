/National Award-winning Malayalam director R. Sarath passes away; Kerala government announces state honors

On the other hand, the Government of Keralam has expressed profound grief over the death of the acclaimed filmmaker, describing R Sarath as a “renowned film director and screenwriter, who had received several accolades at the National and State levels, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam, the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film for ‘Sayahnam’ and the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Film for ‘Sthithi.’”