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  • /National award-winning Tamil director Chezhiyan passes away; Vijay Sethupathi, Kanimozhi mourn the loss

National award-winning Tamil director Chezhiyan passes away; Vijay Sethupathi, Kanimozhi mourn the loss

Acclaimed Tamil filmmaker and cinematographer Chezhiyan, known for directing the National Award-winning film To Let, has passed away in Chennai, prompting widespread tributes from the film industry and political leaders.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
National award-winning Tamil director Chezhiyan passes away; Vijay Sethupathi, Kanimozhi mourn the loss
Image Credit: ANI

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