/National award-winning Tamil director Chezhiyan passes away; Vijay Sethupathi, Kanimozhi mourn the loss

Chennai: Award-winning Tamil filmmaker and cinematographer Chezhiyan has passed away, leaving the Tamil film fraternity and admirers in deep sorrow.
As the news of Chezhiyan's demise came out, political leaders, actors, filmmakers and many other industry colleagues took to social media and paid heartfelt tributes.
Actor Vijay Sethupathi mourned the filmmaker's passing and wrote, "Rest in peace, Chezhiyan sir."
Rest in peace, Chezhiyan sir pic.twitter.com/MDQ61l7QIn— VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) July 10, 2026
Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar recalled fond memories of working with the late cinematographer and added, "It's very sad to be hearing the news these days ... @Rchezhi He was the nicest human being and such an amazing cinematographer.. I have such fond memories of us working in #tharathappatai and #kondralpavaam he was always there supporting me and always cheering me on.. you will be missed sir.. very dearly by me.!!"
It’s very sad to be hearing the news these days … @Rchezhi he was the nicest human being and such an amazing cinematographer.. I have such fond memories of us working in #tharathappatai and #kondralpavaam he was always there supporting me and always cheering me on.. you will be… pic.twitter.com/yVal6D7FYX—(@varusarath5) July 10, 2026
Filmmaker Sasikumar, in his tributes, said, "A good cinematographer does not merely create scenes; they breathe life into emotions as well. Our deepest tribute to Chezhiyan Sar, who safeguarded that art throughout his lifetime #RIPChezhiyan."
“ஒரு நல்ல ஒளிப்பதிவாளர் காட்சிகளை மட்டும் உருவாக்குவதில்லை; உணர்வுகளுக்கும் உயிர் கொடுப்பார். அந்தக் கலையை வாழ்நாள் முழுவதும் காத்த செழியன் சார் அவர்களுக்கு எங்கள் ஆழ்ந்த அஞ்சலி#RIPChezhian pic.twitter.com/IwbhmZrylm— M.Sasikumar (@SasikumarDir) July 10, 2026
Actor Kayal Devaraj deeply grieved the passing of his longtime friend Chezhiyan.
"#Chezhiyan is my friend. Village companion. The life companion who boarded the train with me when I set off for Chennai for the cinema. I don't even know how to offer condolences to his family," he wrote.
#செழியன் எனது நண்பன். ஊர் தோழன். சினிமாவுக்காக நான் சென்னையை நோக்கி கிளம்பியபோது, ரயிலில் ஏற்றிவிட்ட உயிர்த் தோழன்.— Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) July 10, 2026
அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கு எப்படி ஆறுதல் சொல்வதென்றே தெரியவில்லை.
- இயக்குனர் #பேரரசு உருக்கம் @GovindarajPro @ARASUPERARASU #Chezhiyan #RIPChezhiyan pic.twitter.com/XWcgZiriGZ
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also offered her tributes on X, sending deepest condolences to the grieving family.
"The news of the passing of Mr Chezhiyan, a Tamil film cinematographer and director, brings immense sorrow. As the director of the National Award-winning film 'To Let ' and as a trainer who, through his film workshops, encouraged and guided the younger generation of creative artists, he was instrumental in opening the gateway to world cinema for readers on the Tamil public platform through his writings. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, the film fraternity, and his readers," she wrote.
தமிழ்த் திரைப்பட ஒளிப்பதிவாளரும், இயக்குநருமான திரு. செழியன் அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தி மிகுந்த வருத்தமளிக்கிறது.— Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) July 10, 2026
தேசிய விருது பெற்ற டூலெட் திரைப்படத்தின் இயக்குநராகவும், தனது திரைப்பட பயிற்சிப் பட்டறைகள் மூலம் இளம்தலைமுறை படைப்பாளிகளை ஊக்குவித்து வழிநடத்திய பயிற்றுனராகவும்… pic.twitter.com/kSCF756bGK
A prominent face in the Tamil film industry, Chezhiyan, passed away in Chennai on Friday. He was known for his work in films like 'Kalloori', Paradesi' and 'To Let'.
Chezhiyan's directorial venture 'To Let' won the Best Feature Film Award at the 65th National Film Awards.
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