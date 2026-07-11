/National award-winning Tamil director Chezhiyan passes away; Vijay Sethupathi, Kanimozhi mourn the loss

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar recalled fond memories of working with the late cinematographer and added, "It's very sad to be hearing the news these days ... @Rchezhi He was the nicest human being and such an amazing cinematographer.. I have such fond memories of us working in #tharathappatai and #kondralpavaam he was always there supporting me and always cheering me on.. you will be missed sir.. very dearly by me.!!"