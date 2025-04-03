Natural Star Nani Breaks Silence On His First-Ever Intense 'Body Transformation' For The Paradise

New Delhi: Highly anticipated The Paradise, starring Natural Star Nani, has been generating immense excitement. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Srikanth Odela, who impressed audiences with Dasara, the film has sparked curiosity among fans everywhere. But there’s one more surprise that will leave audiences stunned Nani's incredible body transformation, a first in his career. Yes, you read that right! Nani is set to shock the masses with his astonishing physical transformation.

Though the actor had always felt body transformations were unnecessary, director Srikanth Odela convinced him to embrace the change. Nani recently opened up about his transformation for the film The Paradise.

During an interview, While sharing his experience and journey of body transformation for The Paradise, Nani shared, ''It's kind of an energy is trying to crack. And a very sensible guy, with a very original vision and gives in everything once he decides on he wants something and then he's behind it. Now even the whole me working out and stuff I never thought it's not it's needed in my career a lot of people used to ask me like oh when will you go. you know work out and do body transformation and stuff like that like it's needed no okay is it convincing on screen no this guy pushed me to he said no no I want it.''

He further added, "Okay so I feel we need these boys around and who will actually see a lot more you of potential and things in you and push you to do something So I think uh at this point of time it's just the guy who I needed and he came up with something absolutely crazy We're starting shoot soon.''

Natural Star Nani is currently enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office with several critically acclaimed films like 'Dasara', 'Hi Nanna', and 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', all of which have been well-received by audiences and critics alike.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, The Paradise marks Odela's second collaboration with Nani. The film is backed by SLV Cinemas and with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, the film has generated immense buzz. Expectations are high as Nani gears up for another compelling role under Odela's direction, promising an unforgettable experience.

The Paradise is all set for a grand release on March 26, 2026.