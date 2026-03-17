Navindra Behl passes away at 76; son Kanu Behl confirms the news with an emotional note

Navindra Behl passes away: Veteran actress Navindra Behl, known for her memorable roles in Ishqbaaaz and the film Queen, has passed away at the age of 76.

Kanu Behl pens heartfelt note

Her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, confirmed the news on social media with an emotional tribute, remembering her as a guiding force in his life. Sharing a photograph, he wrote:

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“My Titan.

My faith.

Love.

Guide.

Mentor.

My heart.

Go well, mumma.

Until you birth me again.

My eyes shall always seek that irrepressible smile, that warm chuckle, that bear hug, those burning curious eyes. Forever alight.

Thank you for lighting my soul.”

Take a look:

Film fraternity mourns her loss

Soon after the news surfaced, members of the film industry extended condolences. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Anshuman Jha, Aahana Kumra, Rasika Dugal, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor were among those who paid tribute.

Nakuul Mehta recalls cherished memories

Actor Nakuul Mehta also shared a heartfelt note along with pictures from their time on Ishqbaaaz, remembering their bond on and off set. He fondly recalled their shared meals, rehearsals, and conversations, describing her as a warm and deeply influential presence in his life.

He highlighted her passion for theatre, her humility despite decades of experience, and her love for her family—especially her son Kanu Behl. “We will miss you, Dadi,” he wrote.

A legacy across theatre, television, and film

Navindra Behl had a long and illustrious career spanning theatre, television, and cinema. She reportedly began performing on stage at the age of three and went on to work in several notable films, including Maachis, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, and Queen.

She also appeared in international projects like The Pride and The Guru, and was a familiar face on television with roles in Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Viji, and Sadaa-E-Vaadi.

Also Read | Veteran actress Navnindra Behl dies at 76: Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh remember Ishqbaaaz's 'Dadi in heartfelt post

Personal life

Navindra Behl was married to veteran actor and filmmaker Lalit Behl, who passed away in 2021 due to COVID-19-related complications.

Her contribution to Indian theatre, television, and cinema leaves behind a lasting legacy that will be cherished by audiences and colleagues alike.