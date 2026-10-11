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  • /Navratri 2024 day 1: From Kiara Advani to Triptii Dimri, best orange ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas

Navratri 2024 day 1: From Kiara Advani to Triptii Dimri, best orange ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas

As Sharadiya Navratri begins on October 11, 2026, marking the first day dedicated to Maa Durga in the colour orange, Bollywood stars offer stunning festive fashion inspiration in vibrant orange ethnic wear.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Navratri 2024 day 1: From Kiara Advani to Triptii Dimri, best orange ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas
Image Credit: Instagram

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