/Navratri 2024 day 1: From Kiara Advani to Triptii Dimri, best orange ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas

Sharadiya Navratri, beginning on Sunday, October 11, 2026, marks the start of the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. The festival opens with Ghatasthapana, or Kalash installation, on the first day, also known as Pratipada Tithi. Over these nine days, devotees across the nation worship Maa Durga’s nine divine forms with deep devotion. The nine forms of Maa Durga honoured each day include Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Throughout the festival, devotees observe fasts and offer bhog as a mark of respect and reverence to the goddess.
The traditional colour designated for Day 1 of Navratri is orange, symbolising energy, warmth, enthusiasm, and divine positivity. To kick off the festivities with style, take a look at this celeb-inspired festive guide featuring Bollywood divas rocking gorgeous orange ethnic ensembles:
Bollywood divas in festive orange outfits
Ananya Panday brought effortless grace in a rich orange brocade ethnic set. She wore an orange silk-brocade sari kurti adorned with intricate zari weave, paired with clean-cut trousers and a matching drape. Her look was completed with minimal gold jhumkas and a delicate bindi, making it a perfect ensemble for a morning puja or family gathering.
The epitome of timeless elegance, Madhuri Dixit opted for a regal orange organza saree detailed with gold mirror work and floral embroidery along the border. She paired it with a heavily embellished sleeveless blouse, statement gold earrings, and traditional bangles.
Mrunal Thakur showcased an eye-catching orange floor-length Anarkali suit featuring subtle zari embroidery and sequin work. Styled with a sheer organza dupatta adorned with lace trimmings and statement jhumkas, her look offers inspiration for evening festive gatherings.
Triptii Dimri stunned in a vibrant orange lehenga set decorated with traditional gota patti work and a golden border. She styled it with a contrasting embroidered blouse and a lightweight chiffon dupatta, accessorising with oxidised silver jewellery for a festive garba-ready look.
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