Navratri 2025 Celeb Wishes, Greetings: Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher And More Celebrate Maa Durga’s Festival

New Delhi: The sacred nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri began today, September 22, 2025, with millions across India and around the world commencing prayers, rituals, and celebrations in devotion to Maa Durga. This year, Navratri also coincides with Durga Puja (Sun, 28 Sept, 2025 – Thu, 2 Oct, 2025), enhancing the spiritual and cultural intensity of the season.

The festival is marked by Kalash Sthapana or Ghatsthapana, a significant ritual performed on the first day, where a sacred pot symbolising prosperity and divine energy is placed and worshipped. Devotees invoke the blessings of the nine forms of Goddess Durga (Navdurga) over the course of the festival.

Bollywood Stars Share Navratri Wishes

As celebrations began, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their greetings and spread festive cheer among fans.

Manoj Bajpayee wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Navratri ki shubhkamnayen. Ye nau din mai Durga ka aashirwad aapke jeewan mein sukh, shaanti aur samriddhi lekar aaye."

(Wishing you a joyful Navratri. May these nine days bring joy, tranquility, and abundance into your life through the blessings of Maa Durga.)

Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt video message, "Aap sabhi ko Navratri ki hardik shubhkamnayein, bahaut bahaut badhai. Mata Rani sadaiv aapko khush rakhen. Aapki raksha karen. Jay shera vali mata ki. Happy #Navratri!"

(Warm Navratri wishes and heartfelt congratulations to everyone! May the Mother Goddess always keep you joyful. May she protect you! Hail to the Mother Goddess!)

Kangana Ranaut, known for her spiritual devotion, quoted a Sanskrit shloka and posted,"Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Shakti Rupena Sansthita, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah. Sharadiya Navratri Parv Ki Aap Sabhi Ko Hardik Shubhkamnayein."

(Salutations to the Goddess who exists in all beings as power. Heartfelt greetings to all on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri.)

Vidya Balan celebrated Navratri Day 1 in traditional style, posting photos in a stunning white saree on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Navratri #Navratri #Day1."

Bhumi Pednekar also joined the celebrations, sharing images from her visit to the Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Darbar in Jammu.

"On the inaugural day of Navratri, from the revered Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Darbar in Jammu, may the divine blessings of Maa Kali infuse your life with strength, vitality, and new achievements."

What is Navratri?

Navratri, which means "nine nights" in Sanskrit, is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar. Celebrated twice a year, in Chaitra (spring) and Sharad (autumn), Sharadiya Navratri, which occurs in September-October, is the more widely observed of the two.

During these nine nights and ten days, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga, each representing different virtues, powers, and energies. The festival is particularly vibrant in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and parts of North India, marked by fasting, dancing (Garba and Dandiya), traditional rituals, and temple visits.

Each day of Navratri is associated with a different form of the Goddess, a specific color, and unique prayers.

Durga Puja Also Begins

This year, Durga Puja, the grand Bengali celebration of the goddess's victory over the demon Mahishasura, also begins alongside Navratri. While both festivals worship Goddess Durga, Durga Puja focuses on her warrior aspect and is typically observed from Mahalaya to Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

Navratri and Durga Puja are not just religious festivals; they are also cultural expressions of gratitude, resilience, and the triumph of good over evil. From Bollywood celebrities to common devotees, the spirit of the season resonates with devotion, celebration, and a renewed sense of purpose.

As the nine-day festival unfolds, homes and temples alike will echo with chants, prayers, and celebrations honouring the divine feminine energy in all her forms.