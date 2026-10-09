/Navratri 2026 celeb-style inspo: Take fashion cues from Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia to Kiara Advani for perfect festive wardrobe

Navratri 2026: The auspicious occasion of Sharadiya Navratri will commence this year on October 11 and last till the 19th, with Vijayadashami or Dussehra on October 20, 2026. The 9-days of festivity witnesses massive devotee rush to goddess temples across the nation. While Navratri is a 9-day festival, Durga Puja coincides with Sharadiya Navratri in September-October and is celebrated by Bengalis across the globe, worshipping Maa Durga for 5 days. During this festive week, let's get you some celeb-inspired wardrobe to participate in Garba dances or step out in traditional wear for pandal hopping.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently announced their second pregnancy on social media. New momma Kiara Advani wore a stunning red Leheriya print lehenga-choli in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She highlighted the perfect Gujarati vibe in her attire which can be recreated this Garba-Dandiya night season.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a Torani custom Rangili Dhruvi Drashti lehenga set in silk and organza with intricate handwork embroidery. This can be your best bet for Garba-Dandiya nights this season. While the red saree, green blouse combo can be worn in Navratri-Durga Puja festivities and pandal hopping.
Who can forget Deepika Padukone's gorgeous iconic Dandiya-Garba look in white-red border lehenga with black-red choli in Nagade song from Ram-Leela movie by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Gen Z actress Ananya Panday is known for her trendy and stylish wardrobe. She turns heads not just in her western dresses but also desi girl looks. She once was spotted wearing a V-neckline royal blue velvet kurta by designer Raji Ramniq. She added the traditional touch with a gajra adorning her hair - perfect for festive outings.
Last year, Alia Bhatt looked radiant as she stepped out on Durga Puja wearing an olive-green saree embellished with beautiful embroidery and a shimmering silver border - paired with white full sleeve blouse. This look can be recreated this time with ease and bring on the celeb vibe to your festive wardrobe.
Tamannaah Bhatia wore a Torani Dil Surkh collection—Sola Kali Organza Kalidar— a piece resurrected from the archival whispers of Kaaya (2020 festive collection), now reborn in our festive offering Juloos 2025. Paired with a Garara and Odhani that holds motifs of Mughal chintz — inspired by the echoes from the gilded Darbars of the Red Fort, as shared on its social media page. This outfit is perfect for Navratri puja.
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