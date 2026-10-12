/Navratri 2026 day 2: Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, best white ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas

Navratri day 2 look: Sharadiya Navratri marks the vibrant nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga, commencing with Ghatasthapana (Kalash installation) on Pratipada Tithi. Over these auspicious days, devotees across the nation worship the nine divine forms of the goddess, Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri, through sacred rituals, fasts, and offerings.
As the festival progresses, Day 2 brings white to centre stage, symbolising peace, purity, and serenity. When it comes to giving this timeless hue a festive twist, Bollywood’s leading ladies offer plenty of sartorial inspiration, proving that white can be anything but ordinary.
Alia Bhatt shows how white ethnic wear can feel entirely modern without losing its traditional appeal. Whether donning a flowing white suit or an embroidered anarkali paired with delicate jewellery and fresh makeup, her look makes for an effortlessly elegant Navratri ensemble. It proves that whether you prefer a structured silhouette or a breezy, relaxed fit, letting the outfit’s intricate details do the talking is always a winning strategy.
Nikita Dutta makes a compelling case for keeping festive fashion both sophisticated and effortless. Her go-to white ethnic ensembles feature delicate detailing, a flowing dupatta, and statement earrings—ideal for those who lean toward a minimal aesthetic. Paired with subtle makeup and a classic bindi, this style strikes the ultimate balance between contemporary grace and traditional roots.
Anushka Sharma’s approach to white ethnic wear is a reminder that true simplicity makes a statement of its own. A classic white kurta set, complemented by understated embroidery, traditional earrings, and a natural makeup look, is a foolproof choice for daytime pujas and intimate festive gatherings. It stands as the ultimate inspiration for anyone who believes that less is truly more.
For fashion lovers who adore old-world charm, Aditi Rao Hydari’s royal ethnic style offers endless inspiration. A regal white anarkali or an intricately embroidered suit, paired with statement heritage jewellery and a beautifully draped dupatta, brings an air of royalty to festive dressing. Her signature poise makes a strong case for embracing majestic silhouettes during the festive season.
Sara Ali Khan’s affinity for vibrant Indian wear makes her a natural muse for a relaxed yet celebratory vibe. A breezy white kurta set with subtle embellishments, comfortable juttis, and traditional earrings creates an outfit perfectly tailored for busy puja ceremonies, family get-togethers, and festive daytime outings. The key takeaway here is to keep the look light, comfortable, and full of personal character.
From understated kurta sets to regal anarkalis, these Bollywood-inspired cues prove that white is a powerful statement colour for the festive season. This Navratri Day 2, take your pick from these celebrity styles and celebrate with elegance, comfort, and a touch of glamour.
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