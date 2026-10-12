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  • /Navratri 2026 day 2: Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, best white ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas

Navratri 2026 day 2: Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, best white ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas

This Navratri Day 2, channel peace and purity in pristine white with traditional yet modern sartorial cues inspired by Bollywood icons Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Ali Khan, and Nikita Dutta.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
Navratri 2026 day 2: Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, best white ethnic outfits inspired by B-town divas
Image Credit: X/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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