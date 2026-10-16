/Navratri 2026 Day 6 colour green: Bollywood celebrity-inspired desi looks you can recreate

Navratri 2026 colour guide: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri and Durga Puja festivities, here's a curated list of traditional looks which you can easily recreate at home. Navratri is a 9-day-long festival where devotees observe fasts, sing bhajans and visit goddess temples. Sharad Navratri coincides with Durga Puja, widely celebrated in West Bengal and across the country. On the 6th day of Navratri, a green colour code is followed, and Maa Katyayani is worshipped -who is the sixth form of Maa Durga and is prayed as a fierce warrior who killed the demon Mahishasura.
The pretty-looking actress Aditi Rao Hydari was once spotted wearing a Chirmi’ green silk bandhej Bandini Raw Mango saree featuring graphic peacock motifs in Aari embroidery and sitara border. Her gold statement earrings with gajra tied hair look perfect for a festive outing.
The stunning Pan-India actress was spotted once in a Sage Green Jade Anarkali by Monica and Karishma. She wore this at the Heeramandi screening in Mumbai and won hearts for her exquisite look. The Anarkali-clad actress exuded elegance and charm. You can recreate this entire look easily this festival.
The actress wore a gorgeous silk kurta and sharara set by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which she wore a few years back. This look can be recreated this festival.
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma wore a stunning green Banarasi saree some years back while getting the prestigious Smita Patil Award. This look seems perfect for the festive season.
The gorgeous Katrina wore a green chiffon saree designed by Manish Malhotra for the Diwali party held at the designer's house years back in 2022. Even though it has been 4 years, her beautiful appearance marked the first Diwali outing for the then-newlyweds Kat and Vicky Kaushal. The pastel green saree with silver borders got a big thumbs up from fans on social media; therefore, you can recreate this look for the ongoing and upcoming festivals.
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