/Navratri 2026 Day 7 colour grey: Take festive fashion cues from these Bollywood actresses!

Navratri colour guide: Soaking in the spirit of Navratri and Durga Puja, devotees usher in the celebrations that continue for 9 long days. Sharad Navratri coincides with Durga Puja, widely celebrated in West Bengal and across the country. On the 7th day of Navratri, Maa Kalratri is worshipped by devotees and a grey colour code is followed. Some observe vrats, pray to the goddess for well-being and blessings, while others also catch up on the Garba-Dandiya dance. In this feature, let's take a look at the festive fashion wardrobe inspired by Bollywood actresses in grey-coloured traditional attire.
The talented actress wore a grey silk saree with gold zari work. She has paired it with quarter sleeves blouse. You can easily recreate this look for the festival.
The very pretty Aditi Rao Hydari wore a beautiful Nikita Mhaisalkar-designed anarkali suit in grey with sequined flared pants and a matching ornate dupatta. Do not miss the statement silver earrings.
The stunner wore a deep metallic-grey fit-and-flare Anarkali suit designed by Rimple & Harpreet Narula back in 2016 during the promotions of her movie Sultan. She wore statement earrings from Ishwarya Jewellery and traditional desi juttis from Fizzygoblet.
The OG dhak dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit, stunned in a gorgeous sequined saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. She teamed it with a blouse that had a similar sequence embroidered on it and the six yards of elegance is from his Taban collection. You can get your hands on a similar sequined saree this festive season.
Kareena Kapoor donned sheer long sleeves and paired her analytical grey Anarkali from Simar Dugal with a matching printed dupatta for a stately elegance. She accessorised the of-the-moment hue with polki chandbaalis and a matching ring from Khurana Jewellery House.
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