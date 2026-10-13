Navratri Day 3 colour Red: 5 Celebrity-inspired festive looks you can recreate - In Pics

Navratri 2026 colour guide: The auspicious occasion of Navratri began on October 11 this year and will last till 19th, with Dussehra on October 20th. The 9 days of festivity brim in the air, with devotees thronging goddess temples and pandals as Navratri coincides with Durga Puja, widely celebrated in West Bengal and across the country. Even diaspora Indians never forget to soak in the festive fervour of Navratri and Durga Puja - celebrating the victory of good over evil - and welcoming Maa Durga home. While preparations remain in full swing with fasting rituals, pandal hopping, dandiya and garba nights planned for 9 days, wearing the best festive outfits is also seen as a major highlight.
Let's take a look at 5 Bollywood-inspired looks in red, which is the colour of Day 3 of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta. She is worshipped on the third day of Navratri, and she destroyer of demons and protector of her devotees.
Kareena Kapoor wore a bright red royal Sabyasachi suit set. The rich red fabric with intricate gold embroidery made it both traditional and classic. Kareena wore statement gold earrings adding to the festive vibes.
Suhana Khan once wore a Torani Shamse Lasika Manmayi Saree Set. It comes with intricate golden sequin borders that exude a regal charm.
Deepika Padukone does ethnic wear best! Back in 2024, she wore a Torani's Surkh Leela Abho and Jama collection as she was expecting Dua then. She wore crimson anarkali, completing her look with statement jewellery and gajra look. Do not miss her heavy-kohled eyes.
In 2023, Katrina wore a beautiful red saree on Karva Chauth. Katrina chose a red sheer saree with gold zari work by designer Sabyasachi. She donned a mangalsutra, statement ring, and a studded bracelet with minimal makeup.
You can recreate Alia's perfect red desi look for the festival wardrobe. The actress picked a velvet suit set from Raji Ramniq. The kurta featured patchwork in golden zari and floral motifs. The look was completed with a solid dupatta with a thin zari border and for the jewellery, she wore a pair of danglers.
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