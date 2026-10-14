/Navratri Day 4 colour royal blue: Celeb-inspired festive wardrobe guide is here - In Pics

Navratri 2026 colour guide: The much-revered and auspicious occasion of Navratri is here, and devotees dressed in dazzling ethnic wear can be seen visiting temples, hopping pandals and exchanging greetings. The 9 days of festivity brim in the air, with devotees thronging goddess temples and pandals as Navratri coincides with Durga Puja, widely celebrated in West Bengal and across the country. For dandiya and garba nights, let's take a look at our celebrity-inspired festival wardrobe for day 4 of Navratri - in the colour royal blue.
Bollywood actress-turned-politician is known for her saree fetish. Who has not seen her step into the Parliament wearing gorgeous handloom sarees! You can recreate this look of the actress where she wore a Banarasi silk saree paired with a matching elbow-length blouse. Do not miss the subtle make-up, bindi and traditional hairdo.
Kareena has a style of her own, and whatever she wears becomes a fashion statement. For traditional wear, ethnic outfits look perfect. She wore a royal blue desert sage tunic and skirt by Masaba Gupta and was styled by Tanya Ghavri. Don't miss her statement gold jewellery!
Gen Z star Janhvi Kapoor follows the fashion trends quite like a pro! Not just in Western wear, but the actress is also a winner when it comes to desi looks. Earlier this year, she wore a blue short anarkali set by Mayyur Girotra for Anshula and Rohan's wedding festivities, a perfect festive wardrobe that can be recreated.
Famous Bollywood actress Tripti Dimrii recently turned heads in a beautiful, flowy royal blue Anarkali suit designed by Anjana Bohra at Maa Behen promotions. A royal blue floor-length Anarkali suit featuring silver embroidery, a sweetheart neckline, and tassel accents, paired with a Banarasi dupatta. This can be your safest bet this festival.
Alia Bhatt once wore a deep shade of blue velvet kurta and palazzo set by Raji Ramniq. The ethnic look can be recreated perfectly this Navratri and Durga Puja.
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