Navratri Day 5 colour yellow: 5 Celebrity-inspired festive wardrobe you can recreate!

Navratri 2026 colour guide: The auspicious occasion of Navratri celebrates feminine power over 9 days, as devotees worship 9 forms of Maa Durga. Navratri coincides with Durga Puja, widely celebrated in West Bengal and across the country. Devotees observe fasts, sing bhajans and visit temples. Special dandiya and garba dance nights are also organised, and to put your best foot forward, let's take a cue from celebrities and get dressed in perfect yellow attire on day 5.
Gen Z star Janhvi Kapoor wore a gorgeous Manish Malhotra yellow saree set with gajra tied in a bun, looking her ethnic best. It was a delicate yellow tissue gold saree with an embroidered border paired with a blouse accentuated with gold embroidery and a petticoat.
Pan-India actress Pooja Hegde wore a mustard colour saree with floral embroidery from Pink City by Sarika. Don't miss her nude natural make-up look and statement gold earrings. This complete look can be easily recreated during Navratri and Durga Puja festivities. (Image: Instagram)
Talented actress-politician Kangana Ranaut wore a yellow floral suit by Sabyasachi is one of her most celebrated traditional ethnic looks. Kangana accessorised the look with heavy royal gold jhumkas from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.
Deepika Padukone turned heads in a mustard yellow Sabyasachi Mukherjee suits on multiple notable occasions. One of her most striking appearances was a luxe mustard yellow velvet kurta set for Holi in 2021. She wore a stunning ochre yellow coloured velvet salwar kurta by ace couturier.
Alia Bhatt wore a custom-embroidered yellow organza saree by designer Anavila for a friend’s wedding function. It was a handcrafted yellow organza/handloom saree featuring aari embroidery and hand-applique work with aviary and floral motifs. It was her unique hairdo of double-sided braids tied with yellow ribbons / a short braid style that became a major trend.
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