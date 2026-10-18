/Navratri Day 8 fashion guide: From Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, Celeb-approved purple outfits

Navratri Day 8 celebrates Goddess Mahagauri, and purple takes centre stage as a colour of devotion, grandeur, and festive elegance. From graceful sarees to statement-making ethnic ensembles, Bollywood actresses have served plenty of inspiration for those looking to dress up for the occasion.
Palak brings a dreamy touch to festive fashion with her embellished purple outfit. The delicate embroidery, rich purple details, and statement earrings add a beautiful charm to her overall look.
Janhvi makes purple look like a total fashion moment, serving a seamless mix of glamour and festive style. The gold embroidery on her lehenga and blouse complements her statement jewellery perfectly, while the rich hue provides an eye-catching finish.
Kajol looks stunning in a vibrant dual-toned saree featuring a rich deep purple body that seamlessly transitions into a striking bright pink pleat and pallu design.
Aditi Rao Hydari looks graceful in a deep purple flared kurta featuring rich mirror-work embroidery along the hem. She pairs it with patterned gold-toned bottoms and a vibrantly colorful, heavily embroidered dupatta draped around her arms.
Madhuri radiates fashion vibrancy in a deep purple saree with broad golden borders that define the saree's character. The powerhouse diva elevates the outfit's mood several notches with diamond jewellery that nearly steals the spotlight.
Kareena Kapoor exudes regal elegance in a rich deep purple lehenga heavily adorned with intricate multicoloured traditional embroidery and motifs.
If pastels are more your style, Sreeleela’s lavender saree is an easy look to recreate. The floral saree features soft purple tones, delicate embroidery, and a sheer embellished pallu that adds fluid movement to the silhouette.
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