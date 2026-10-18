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  • /Navratri Day 8 fashion guide: From Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, Celeb-approved purple outfits

Navratri Day 8 fashion guide: From Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, Celeb-approved purple outfits

Navratri Day 8 honours Goddess Mahagauri with purple as the colour of devotion and royal elegance, as seen in stunning ethnic looks worn by Bollywood stars from Kajol to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 12:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
Navratri Day 8 fashion guide: From Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, Celeb-approved purple outfits
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Navratri Day 8 fashion guide: From Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, Celeb-approved purple outfits
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